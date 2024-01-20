Olympiad Research LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:CARS opened at $17.71 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.