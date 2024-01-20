Olympiad Research LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $17.71 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.