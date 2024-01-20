Olympiad Research LP Invests $259,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

