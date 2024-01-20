Olympiad Research LP Invests $246,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

