Olympiad Research LP Invests $237,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,313 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.