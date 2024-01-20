Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

