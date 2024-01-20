OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

