OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

