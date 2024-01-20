NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 15.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 338,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 532,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

NXU Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXU during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NXU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

