NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 15.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 338,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 532,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
NXU Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXU
About NXU
Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.
