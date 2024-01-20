Nwam LLC Sells 523 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

CLX stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.