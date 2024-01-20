Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.