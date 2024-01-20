Nwam LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

