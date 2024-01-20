Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.12 and its 200 day moving average is $398.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

