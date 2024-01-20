Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,326,000 after buying an additional 245,459,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 858,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 111,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

