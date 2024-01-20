Nwam LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

