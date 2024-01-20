NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS remained flat at $18.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 653,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

