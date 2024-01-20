Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

