Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading Down 4.3%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 293,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 718,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

