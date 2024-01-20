Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lessened by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

