Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,537 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

