Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $221.68 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day moving average of $205.61.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.