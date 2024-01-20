Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

