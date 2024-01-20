Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AZO opened at $2,746.44 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,774.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,626.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,557.51. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.