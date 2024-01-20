Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

