Novare Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 255.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 97.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $482.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

