Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

