Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $505.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.48 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

