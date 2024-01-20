Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,853 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $249.96 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.