Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXT opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nextracker by 337.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.