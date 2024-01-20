Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3,531.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

