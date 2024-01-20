New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Shares Down 20.3%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 41,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 8,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

New China Life Insurance Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

