Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $545.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.