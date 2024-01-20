Needham & Company LLC Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $161,340.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,143,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,143,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,956 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 53.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $14,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.