Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.