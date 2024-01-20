Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 555,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 245,188 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Myers Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,177,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

