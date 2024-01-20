M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.