M&T Bank Corp Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

