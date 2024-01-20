MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

