Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,040 shares of company stock worth $7,975,305 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.