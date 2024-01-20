Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $958,945.50 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $386.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

