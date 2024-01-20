Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.