Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

