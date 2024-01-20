Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.