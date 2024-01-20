MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 3.8% Higher

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.04. 88,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,261,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

MMTec Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Get MMTec alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MMTec by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MMTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.