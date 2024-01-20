Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Down 3.5%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 280,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,895% from the average daily volume of 5,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.