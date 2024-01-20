Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Mirrabooka Investments Stock Performance

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

