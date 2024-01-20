Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.00. 6,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

