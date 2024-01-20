Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.43.

Shares of META opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $384.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

