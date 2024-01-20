Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $625.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

