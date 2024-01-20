Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.