Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Medpace worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.70. 155,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,167. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

